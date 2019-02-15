Raymond Doyle House, 76, of Brunswick, died Thursday at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Darrell Joiner and Brunswick Fire Department Chief Randy Mobley will officiate. Entombment, with firefighter honors, will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery.
