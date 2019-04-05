Irene Jones Blue died March 30 at Senior Care Center, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends from 1-6 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St., Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Livingword Worship Center, 1010 Amherst St., Brunswick, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home.
Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.