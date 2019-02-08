Dorothy L. Pinkney died Jan. 30 in Los Angeles, Calif.
The family will receive friends from 1-6 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elm Grove Baptist Church, 9327 Ga. Highway 99, in Meridian, with interment to follow in Hudson African American Cemetery, on Ga. Highway 99, in Meridian.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
The procession will leave from 703 Wayne St., in Darien.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.