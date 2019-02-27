Dolores “Dee” Loughlin, of Sea Island, died Sunday.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the St. William Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525, or St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 315222. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangements.