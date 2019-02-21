Darryl L. Holmes, of Darien, died Sunday at St. Vincent’s Healthcare, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his siblings Lee (Andrea) Holmes Jr. and Glenn (Diane) Holmes; and other relatives.
He was a native of Mcintosh County, a member of First A.B. Darien and a 1982 graduate of McIntosh County Academy.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.