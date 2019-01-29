Area deaths
John Atkinson, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Arrangements will be announced by Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home.
Lana Sigler, 72, of Helena, Ala., passed away at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., after a battle with cancer.
Mrs. Judith Faye Whorton Boswell, 77, of Sandtown Road in Washington, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018, at University Hospital in Augusta.
Ronald Lewis Yost was born in Craig, Colo., to Lawrence and Joyce Yost (nee Young). He grew up in Craig, and later in Dallas and Port Arthur, Texas. Ron graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur in 1952 and earned a Bachelor of Science in biology, with minors in chemistry an…
Patricia Worthington Bartlett was born on May 26, 1933, in Torrington, Conn., to William and Margaret (Gibbs) Worthington of Kent, Conn. She died in Vernon, Vermont on September 9.
William Wells Kilgore, Jr., known to everyone as “Wells,” passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Sept. 15, 2018, at the age of 68 years.