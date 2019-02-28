Area deaths
James Perry, 81, of Brunswick, died Feb. 13 at Sears Manor.
Arrangements may be announced by the family.
Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Lana Sigler, 72, of Helena, Ala., passed away at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., after a battle with cancer.
Mrs. Judith Faye Whorton Boswell, 77, of Sandtown Road in Washington, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018, at University Hospital in Augusta.
Ronald Lewis Yost was born in Craig, Colo., to Lawrence and Joyce Yost (nee Young). He grew up in Craig, and later in Dallas and Port Arthur, Texas. Ron graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur in 1952 and earned a Bachelor of Science in biology, with minors in chemistry an…
Patricia Worthington Bartlett was born on May 26, 1933, in Torrington, Conn., to William and Margaret (Gibbs) Worthington of Kent, Conn. She died in Vernon, Vermont on September 9.
William Wells Kilgore, Jr., known to everyone as “Wells,” passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Sept. 15, 2018, at the age of 68 years.
Every gal knows it’s important to have a LBD — or Little Black Dres… Read more
Vitamins are essential to ensuring the human body operates correctl… Read more
"Dad, I’m going to get married,” she says, trembling with excitemen… Read more
A recent workday found Shane Woodard digging through piles of aband… Read more
I grew up with azaleas. Some of those azaleas were so old that they… Read more
What do fillers do? Read more