David Harris

David Alvin Harris, 71, of Odum, Ga., died suddenly Wednesday, March 27, 2019, of a massive heart attack.
He was born in Jesup on Nov. 6, 1947, the ninth child of John Henry and Ida Hill Harris. He was a member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Jesup. David was a member of the Jesup High School Class of 1965 where he excelled as an outfielder on the varsity baseball team. He was a founding member of the popular band King David & the Slaves, which played throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
After attending Brunswick Junior College, he later served in the United States Army. David returned to Jesup and began working at Rayonier where he worked for 39 years as an environmental compliance technician. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball teams and had a talent for teaching kids the art of the base hit.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing guitar with his boys, and his latest love, skydiving. His greatest treasure was his family and being called “Papa.”
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Tommy Harris and John Hill Harris; sisters, Jean Harris Cooper and Joan Harris Riggins; son, Benjamin Ronald Harris; and daughter, Lauren Gates Harris.
Survivors are his wife of 37 years, Stacy James Harris, of Jesup; daughter, Elizabeth Harris Smith, of Jesup; sons, Zachary Brooks Harris Sr. (Casey), of St. Simons Island and Christopher James Harris, of Savannah; sisters, Nan H. Thompson, of Jesup and Nona H. Saunders, of St. Marys; brothers, William H. Harris (Sandy) of Clarkesville, Ga., and Moi M. Harris, of Elgin, Texas; grandchildren, Lawton Cole Odum, Kymberlee Michele Harris, Zachary Brooks Harris Jr., and Nicholas Viggiano Harris; great-grandchildren, Madyson Nicole Odum, Lawton Cole Odum Jr. and McKenzie Rae Odum.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dee Shaffer and Father Steve Larson officiating. Interment will be in Pinecrest Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Bill Cooper, Charlie Cooper, Jiggs Riggins, Tommy Thompson, Bill Harris and Jerry Riggins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Lance Hendrix, Dr. Ronny Harris, Robert Lamb, Ben Leaphart, Bill Carter, Bill Harvey, Jody Mingledorff, members of the Jesup High School Class of 1965, and former members of King David and the Slaves Band.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in memory of David A. Harris may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of the arrangements.