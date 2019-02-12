Danny Lewis

Danny Charles Lewis, 66, of Brunswick, died due to complications from hepatic encephalopathy Saturday, Feb, 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
The family is truly thankful for the care of Heartland Hospice Care and all their staff of professionals. A very special thank you is extended to his special caregivers at Heartland Hospice Care, Susan Richards, Karen Mumford, Jessica Tanner and Cynthia Corey.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Gladys Lewis.
Survivors include his daughter, Kala Lewis; three brothers, Glenn Lewis, Dennis Lewis (Lorrie) and Randy Lewis (Sung Hui); two aunts, Angie Faye Kribbs and Rita Brooker Lewis; and a whole host of cousins and friends.
The family will be having a private memorial service.
