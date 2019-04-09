Daniel Ritch Jr.

Daniel “Danny” Emmette Ritch Jr., 67, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2019, with his family by his side.
Danny was born April 4, 1952, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Daniel Emmette Ritch Sr. and the late Dorothy Allison Ritch. He was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, and a member of First Baptist Church. Danny was a master carpenter, and for 25 years he enjoyed the partnership in a construction company with his son, Robert. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Danny was also a patriot of the United States of America and a firm believer in the First and Second Amendments. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). He was also a gun enthusiast and enjoyed collecting guns.
Left to cherish Danny’s memories are his loving wife of 41 years, Cheryl Ann Ritch, of Brunswick, Ga.; his son, Robert Andrew Ferguson, of Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter, Michelle Ritch Albright, of St. Simons Island, Ga.; six wonderful grandchildren, Shiloh, Grayson, Caroline, Bryse, Brent and Anthony; one sister, Karen Linkenheimer (Jack), of Brunswick, Ga.; and one niece, Melissa Turner Pipes (Joshua), of Brunswick, Ga. Also surviving are his two canine children, Emmette and Madaline, whom Danny loved dearly.
Danny loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered as an honest man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
The family will receive friends between 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
You are cordially invited to join the family in honoring Danny’s life at a memorial service held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Danny’s memory to Georgia Doberman Rescue, P.O. Box 2182, Douglasville, GA 30138.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.