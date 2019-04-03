Crystal Lee Christian, 38, departed this life Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her residence, after a brief illness.
Crystal was born July 27, 1980, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of Hollie Drake and the late James Miller Rowe. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sharon Head; and her paternal grandparents, Jim and Melba Louden.
Crystal was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School, and later attended Savannah Technical College. She loved animals, and was a registered Pekingese dog breeder with the Continental Kennel Club (CKC). Crystal loved to spend time with her family and was also an avid reader.
Crystal will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Emily Wright, of Brunswick, Ga.; two sons, Joshua Wright and Kade Christian, both of Brunswick, Ga.; her parents, Hollie and John A. Drake of Brunswick, Ga.; three brothers, Jim Rowe and Mitch Rowe, both of Brunswick, Ga., and John M. Drake, of Savannah, Ga.; a sister, Jennifer Perdue, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her maternal grandfather, James Brantley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family graveside service to honor Crystal’s life will be held at a later date in Arna Church Cemetery in Atkinson County.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Crystal’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.