Cornell Terrence Seymour, of Mableton, Ga., was called home to heaven on Feb. 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at Emory University Hospital Midtown Atlanta, Ga. after a sudden illness. He was 67.

He is the son of the late Olivia Hall Seymour and Oliver Seymour. Cornell graduated from Risley High School in 1969, before attending and graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1973 with a B.S. degree in chemical engineering. A former employee of Brunswick Pulp and Paper, he retired from Saudi Aramco in 2012.

Cornell is survived by his wife Shirley, (Monroe); daughters, Jamila Oni, Zakiya Ayo and Ayisha Uri; son, Christopher Travis; and grandchildren, Kayin Cornell Dakhari and Olivia Harper Seymour. He was predeceased by his late brother, Broderick “Ricky,” but he leaves to mourn his sister, Rhanelda (Rex) Jones; stepmother, Cynthia Seymour; brothers, Michael, Eugene and Wendell Sweetl and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His family will always remember him as a gentle and loving husband, father, son and brother. Always thinking of others, Cornell expressed his love through kind words and many deeds.

A memorial service organized by Jones Funeral Home will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2019, at Abyssinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, Ga.

Internment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to The Seymour Family, 4802 Lismoor Trace SW, Mableton, GA 30126.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to a charity of your choice in his honor.

R.L. Jones and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

