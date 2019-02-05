Constants L. Clay Wiggins,”Connie” 72, of Brunswick, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Glynn County and loving wife and mother.
Connie is preceded in death by her sons, Rocky Allen Wiggins and John Paul Wiggins.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Rodney Wiggins; four children, Richard Evan Wiggins, Constants L. Wiggins “Sissie,” Laura Aileen Wiggins and Rodney Cameron Wiggins; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and numerous other family members.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Chapel Park Cemetery.
