Constance Hall

Constance “Connie” Ann Pistritto Hall, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Jan. 10.
Born in New York City, N.Y., on March 30, 1923, she moved to Brunswick, Ga., in the mid forties.
She is survived by her three children, Tony Hall, of Darien, June Hall Price, of Tucson, Ariz., and Albert Hall of Brunswick; nine grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday March 30 at Northside Baptist Church in Darien, with visitation one hour prior to the service.