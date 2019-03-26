Constance Hall

032619_constancehall
Constance “Connie” Ann Pistritto Hall, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Jan. 10.

Born in New York City, N.Y., on March 30, 1923, she moved to Brunswick, Ga., in the mid forties.

She is survived by her three children, Tony Hall, of Darien, June Hall Price, of Tucson, Ariz., and Albert Hall of Brunswick; nine grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday March 30 at Northside Baptist Church in Darien, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Constance “Connie” Ann Pistritto Hall, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Jan. 10.

Neal Howard, 70, of of Brunswick, Ga., and formerly of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away March 19, 2019, following a brief illness.

A memorial service for the late Johnnie Bell McKoy, who passed on Feb. 7, 2019, in Hempstead, N.Y., is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, at the corner of Monk and Albany streets, in Brunswick, Ga.

Herman Harold Moore Sr., 74, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday, March 11, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.