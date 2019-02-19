Charles McDonald Russell passed away peaceably and surrounded by loved ones at his home on St. Simons Island, on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the age of 97. He was born April 5, 1921 in Savannah, Ga., and grew up on Incachee Plantation, Waverly, Ga.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Atkinson Russell and Harry Clement Russell, of Incachee Plantation, Waverly, Ga. Also preceding his death were his brothers, Harry C. Russell and Burwell A. Russell; and his sister, Julia Russell Green.
Charles is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Dorothy W. Russell; and his children, Kathy Adams (Walter), Charles Russell Jr. (Nancy) and Jimmy Russell (Pam); along with grandchildren, Russell Adams (Stacey), Dori Kallweit (Stefan), Julie Smith (Josh), Jordon Russell, Benjamin Russell, Daniel Russell, Chas Russell and Clara Russell; and step-granddaughter, Jamie Echols. Great-grandchildren are Watson Adams, Willa Adams, Evie Smith and Annabel Smith. Also surviving is Charles’ brother, Jim Russell; his sister-in-law, Eula Elder; and brother-in-law, Bill Wiggins (Gina); as well as many nieces and nephews.
In 1938, Charles graduated from Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick, Ga. He then attended North Georgia College through the spring of 1940 at which time he joined the Navy Reserve, where he did a tour of duty on the pre-World War II Battleship New Yorker with 1,100 other sailors. He returned home for a short stay, during which he worked at the Naval Shipyard in Brunswick until World War II was declared on Dec. 7, 1941. Charles then joined the Army Air Corps, and was called up in June of 1942, eventually serving as an airplane mechanic on the island of Saipan. He served in the Battles of Saipan, Truk and Asian & Pacific. His unit received the “presidential citation” for their service.
In 1946, he was admitted to the University of Georgia Law School, but a serious automobile wreck forced him to drop out of school. He got a job in Atlanta, and attended John Marshall Law School where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree. While taking the bar exam in 1948, he met Dorothy Russell. Charles and Dorothy were married on July 17, 1949, in Sandersville, Ga.
Charles worked most of life in Decatur, Ga., for Lawyer’s Title Insurance Co. Upon retiring, he worked 10 years for the law firm of Swertfegar and Shapiro, retiring at the age of 75. At that point Charles and Dorothy moved to the Skylake community in Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., where they enjoyed the mountain life from 1996 through 2009. In 2009, the couple moved into a family home on St Simons Island, Ga., where they resided at his death.
Charles is remembered lovingly by his family for his kind spirit, God-given musical talent and for his always present sense of humor! He was beloved by all who met him. Charles became totally blind in 2014. Up until that point, his fiddle playing led family gatherings. He and Dorothy hosted Tuesday night hymn singings at their home, and when he was no longer able to play his fiddle, Charles contributed by playing his harmonica. He gave his final performance during the last month of his life.
Charles was a member of Providence Methodist Church during his early years but while in Decatur he attended Decatur First Christian Church, Alexander Memorial Presbyterian Church and Crossroads Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. Most recently, he was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church.
The family wants to give thanks for our caregivers, including long-time friend and comforter, Lisa Taylor, as well as Lorraine Jackson, Angela Boggs, Debbie Bean and George Young. These special folks loved Charles with all their hearts and furnished exceptional care during his final years of life. In addition, Heartland Hospice provided great guidance in his last weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please send your kind donations to St. Simons Presbyterian Church, Heartland Hospice or the St. Simons Land Trust in Charles’ honor. A private burial service will be held at Homeward Cemetery in Waverly, Ga. The family plans to invite all friends and relatives to a celebration of the life of Charles McDonald Russell later on May 18, 2019. Details to follow.
