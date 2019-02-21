Charles Butler Sr.

022119_charlesbutler

Charles Edward Butler Sr., 77, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

He was born on Oct. 11, 1941, in Lumber City, Ga., to the late Willie Butler Sr. and Addie Lou Williams-Butler. Charles was educated in Glynn County Public Schools and joined the U.S. Army. He served in the National Guard for many years after four years of active duty in the Army. After his military service duties, Charles worked for over 30 years at Hercules as an operator before retiring. He served in various capacities as a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church, in White Oak, Ga., under the leadership of Pastor Marie Rainge. Charles was also a Mason of Cornerstone Lodge No. 8, in Glynn County.

Charles was preceded in death by both parents, Willie Butler Sr. and Addie Lou Williams-Butler; two sisters, Nadine Odum and Ethel Wallace; and two brothers, Willie Butler Jr. and John Butler Sr.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Annie Butler, Brunswick, Ga.; two daughters, Angela (Christopher) Way and Minister Nicole D. Day, both of Brunswick; two sons, Charles (Kyong) Butler Jr. and Maurice (Dr. Markisha) Butler; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy (Henry) Miller, Brunswick, Ga., Josephine (Willie) Ryals, Detroit, Mich. and Shellie (Julius) Lang, Woodstock, Ga.; one brother, the Rev. Harold (Elyce) Gamble, of Brunswick, Ga.; five sisters-in-law, Betty (Julius) Keller, Pearl Tyson, Diane (Phillip) Mack, Annette Tyson and Denita Shiggs, all of Brunswick, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

There will not be a wake/visitation. The remains will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., Brunswick, with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, in Brunswick.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup, Ga.

