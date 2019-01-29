012919_carolinecarcmichael

Caroline “Carrie” Carmichael, 67, of New Palestine, Ind., and formerly of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Dec. 26, 2018, at IU Health, in Indianapolis.

She was born Nov. 22, 1951, in Portsmouth, Va., to Capt. John Harllee Carmichael and Elizabeth Gordon Ellyson Carmichael.

She was an X-ray technologist.

Carrie is survived by her son, Theodore J. Hampton; daughters, Jennifer C. Strickland and Mary-Katherine Smith; 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, John H. Carmichael Jr., Thomas G. Carmichael, Helen G. Seaman, Katy Hibbeler and Michael Carmichael.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, James Christopher Hampton and Joseph C. Strickland; and husband, Corp. Jack C. Strickland.

Carrie was a member of St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island. She enjoyed NASCAR, scrapbooking and traveling.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Funeral directors, Greg, Sheila and Stuart Parks are honored to serve the Carmichael family.

More from this section

Caroline Carmichael

Caroline Carmichael

Caroline “Carrie” Carmichael, 67, of New Palestine, Ind., and formerly of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Dec. 26, 2018, at IU Health, in Indianapolis.

Patricia McGimsey

Patricia McGimsey

Patricia S. McGimsey of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Jerry Carter

Jerry Carter

Jerry Herman Carter, 74, of Nahunta, Ga., passed away Jan. 25 at his residence, following a lengthy illness.

Abram F. Brown Sr.

Abram F. Brown Sr.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

Claudia Harris

Claudia Harris

Claudia Harris, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Alexander Magnant

Alexander Magnant

Alexander Kyle Magnant, 29, of Flowery Branch, Ga., and formerly of St. Simons Island, Ga., departed this life Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at his residence in Flowery Branch.