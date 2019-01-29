Caroline Carmichael

Caroline “Carrie” Carmichael, 67, of New Palestine, Ind., and formerly of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Dec. 26, 2018, at IU Health, in Indianapolis.
She was born Nov. 22, 1951, in Portsmouth, Va., to Capt. John Harllee Carmichael and Elizabeth Gordon Ellyson Carmichael.
She was an X-ray technologist.
Carrie is survived by her son, Theodore J. Hampton; daughters, Jennifer C. Strickland and Mary-Katherine Smith; 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, John H. Carmichael Jr., Thomas G. Carmichael, Helen G. Seaman, Katy Hibbeler and Michael Carmichael.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, James Christopher Hampton and Joseph C. Strickland; and husband, Corp. Jack C. Strickland.
Carrie was a member of St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island. She enjoyed NASCAR, scrapbooking and traveling.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Funeral directors, Greg, Sheila and Stuart Parks are honored to serve the Carmichael family.