Careatha Spell Kemp, 67, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday, March 3, 3019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A service to celebrate Careatha’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Michael Batten officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held immediately following the service.
Careatha was born June 15, 1951, in Brunswick, to J.C. and Mary C. Spell. She was a 1969 graduate of Glynn Academy, and had worked with J.C. Spell Construction, Kemp Steel and Sapelo/Certus Bank. Careatha had lived in Brunswick all of her life, and was a member of B.P.O.Elk’s Lodge 691 Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband, David G. Kemp; a daughter, Marquita Kemp; grandson, Marquis Kemp; her mother, Mary C. Spell; a sister, Demetria Fouché; a brother, Donald Spell (Christy) and a sister-in-law, Sandy Spell, all of Brunswick; and a several nieces and nephews.
Careatha was preceded in death by her brothers, Nathaniel Spell and Randy Spell; and her father, JC Spell.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.