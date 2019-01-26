Callie Regina Huggins Faust, “Mimi,” 63, of Brunswick, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

She was born in Metter, Ga., and was preceded in death by her mother, Alma Huggins. She was a member of Faith Bible Baptist Church, in Pooler. She had worked as an L.P.N. at Candler Hospital as a drafting technician at Gulfstream, as a bus driver with the Chatham County Board of Education for seven years, then as a transportation route supervisor with the Glynn County Board of Education for 16 years.

Survivors include her husband, John J. Faust Jr.; son, Kelly Joseph Faust (Stephanie) and Katie Dupay (Jason); grandchildren, Callie Dupay, Kevin Faust, Jenna Dupay, David Faust, Brynley Dupay, Daniel Faust and K.J. Faust; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Gene Payne; nephew, James Payne; niece, Jenny Mosley.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, in Pooler.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of the funeral home, with burial to follow in Hillcrest Abbey West.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes–West Chatham Chapel, 901 W. Hwy. 80, Pooler, GA 31322 912-748-2444, is in charge of the arrangements.

