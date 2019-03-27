Bobbie Marcellese Medders Altman, 87, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after an extended illness.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1932, in Alma, Ga., to the late Judson Y. Medders and Billie Diamond Medders. Baby Altman, and a sister, Carolyn J. Cowart, preceded her in death. She was a retired hairdresser, an avid reader and loved to travel. She attended First Baptist Church of Brunswick, Ga.
Ms. Altman is survived three children, Capt. Gary Altman (Rhonda), Marsha Troupe (Bobby) and Glenn Altman (Linda), all of Brunswick, Ga.; one sister, Alynda McLean (James), of Alma, Ga.; her longtime friend, Michael Richmond, of Brunswick, Ga.; five grandchildren, Judge Bart Altman (Laurie), Tiffany Chernault (Bobby), Melissa Clark, Robby Altman and Scott Altman (Christy); two step-grandchildren, Joette Turner (Sam) and Luke Wood (Kelli); 14 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Riley and Judge Bart Altman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 193 Unity Church Road, Alma, GA 31510.
Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.