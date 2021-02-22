Bill “Doc” Disque, known as a lover and savior of family, friends and animals, died on Thursday, Feb. 18. He was 78.
“H. E. L. P. that’s Bill Disque,” said Preacher Felix Haynes.
Dr. William Eugene Disque was born on June 12, 1942, in Alexandria, Indiana. He began his life working on a farm which grew into a career of veterinary work. Disque moved to St. Simons Island in 1974 with his wife, Gayle Disque and then two-year-old daughter Ashley Disque Jenkins. A year later Disque was joined by his son Brad Disque.
Disque graduated from Purdue University in 1966 and won a Distinguished Alumnus Award from the university in 1995. He became a successful veterinarian, working at a clinic in Indianapolis for six years, and owning and operating Disque Animal Clinic in Brunswick for 18 years.
“Celebrating, protecting, and sharing the special love of animals,” said the slogan of Disque Animal Clinic since 1966.
After selling his practice, Disque volunteered his services for the Department of Natural Resources and was currently working at Integrity Animal Clinic in Kingsland, Georgia. He also worked for Animal Control and the Humane Society for many years.
He treated not just household pets but the occasional whale, manatee, sea turtle and even owl. Friends say Disque was always available for home or ocean visits to help injured or sick animals.
Not only was Disque known for his love and healing of animals, but people as well. Disque had a large influence on the Alcoholics Anonymous program and counseled at a half-way house in Brunswick, Georgia named after him as Doc’s Place. Doc’s Place is known for its rehabilitation for substance abuse.
Disque is also known for his love of the game of golf: playing twice a week for the past 20 years. After playing for more than twice a decade, Disque finally scored his hole in one at the Heritage Oaks Golf Club on Jan. 16, 2020.
There will be a Celebration of Life outside at Epworth by the Sea on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Guests should enter through the booth gate entrance. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages guests to make contributions to Doc’s Place at 1312 Newcastle St.
Disque is survived by his wife, Gayle Disque; daughter, Ashley Jenkins; son, Brad Disque; brother, Dr. Don Disque; sister, Sue DeLong; and three grandchildren, Caroline Disque, Will Jenkins and Peyton Jenkins.