Betty Baggett

Graveside funeral services for Betty Temples Baggett, 87, of Cairo, GA, are at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Greenwood Cemetery, Cairo, Ga. Pastor Johnny H. Moore and the Rev. Chris Allen will officiate. Mrs. Baggett passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Ga.
Mrs. Baggett was born on Dec. 17, 1931, in Blakely, Ga., to the late H. T. Temples and Wyva Still Temples. On May 7, 1950, she married Allen A. “Red” Baggett, who preceded her in death on June 3, 2013. She was a homemaker who loved and supported her family. She was a member of the garden club, an active member of the PTA and a golfer. She lovingly made all her daughters’ dance costumes. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cairo, where she sang in the choir for many years. Betty was a member of the Cairo Woman’s Club being named Rose of the Year in 1998-1999. She was an avid gardener, raising beautiful daylilies, roses and tulips. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Baggett Duke (Cal), of St. Simons Island, Ga.; grandchildren, Jim Hines (Lisa), of Jacksonville, Fla., Angela Hendrixson (Shannon), of Cairo, Ga., and Sophie Lynn Howell, of Cairo, Ga.; great-grandchildren, James Allen Hines Jr. (Ashley), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Ted Hendrixson, Sarah Grace Hendrixson and Madelyn Hendrixson, all of Cairo, Ga.; great-great-grandson, Leland Hines, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Evelyn Belcher, of Americus, Ga.; sister-in-law, Lindsey Still, of Blakely, Ga.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband; her daughter, Betty Denise Baggett Howell; her sister, Marion Jarrett; and her brother, Nick Still.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Baggett’s memory to the First Baptist Church, General Fund, P. O. Box 1538, Cairo, GA 39828.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Clark Funeral Home.
