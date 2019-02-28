Benjamin F. Higginbotham, of Brunswick, died Feb. 20, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 800 L St., with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

He is survived by his siblings, Robert (Ruby) Florence, Carnell Florence, George Florence, Charles (Rosalyn) Higginbotham, Roy L. Keith and Clarence (Jessica) Bashor; his best friend Ennis (Vickie) Bess; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Rebstock

Navy Veteran “Happy Don” Donald Rebstock went to be with our Lord in the early hours of the morning of Feb. 8th, just short of his 88th birthday. We are very sure that he is driving around in his little red truck with his late rat terrier, Jax, riding shotgun and listening to Phil Collins, N…

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Mildred Goetz (formerly Highsmith), 74, born in September 1944, in Brunswick, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe J. Neely Jr. passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. He was 63.

Ralph Guarracino

Ralph Joseph Guarracino, 78, of Brunswick, departed this life and went to receive his reward, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Harry Johnson

Harry James Johnston, affectionately known as “Dawg,” of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born July 27, 1937, in Altoona, Pa.

Charles Butler Sr.

Charles Edward Butler Sr., 77, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.