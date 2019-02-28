Benjamin F. Higginbotham, of Brunswick, died Feb. 20, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 800 L St., with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
He is survived by his siblings, Robert (Ruby) Florence, Carnell Florence, George Florence, Charles (Rosalyn) Higginbotham, Roy L. Keith and Clarence (Jessica) Bashor; his best friend Ennis (Vickie) Bess; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.