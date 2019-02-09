020919_beatricedarrah
Buy Now

Beatrice H. Darrah, 96, of Oxford, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Mission Oaks.

Mrs. Darrah was born Sept. 18, 1922, in Binghamton, N.Y., to Clifford and Bertha (Wheeler) Holmes. She was a retired registered nurse.

Beatrice moved here in 2012 from Brunswick, Ga. She attended Faith Presbyterian Church in Oxford.

Survivors include her children, Martin and Susan Phelps, of The Villages, Fla., and Cheryl Scott of Fort Fairfield, Maine; three grandchildren; three-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney, in 2012.

A private service will be held in Mission Oaks Assisted Living. Beatrice will be laid to rest in South Freeport, Maine.

The family would like to extend their gratitude toward the staff and residents of Mission Oaks Assisted Living for the care and heartfelt friendship they showed Beatrice.

On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Fla.

More from this section

Beatrice Darrah

Beatrice Darrah

Beatrice H. Darrah, 96, of Oxford, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Mission Oaks.

P. Wayne Sheffield

P. Wayne Sheffield

Philip Wayne Sheffield, 81, of Brunswick, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, after an extended illness, at Hospice of the Golden Isles while surrounded by his family.

Morris Ashurst Jr.

Morris Ashurst Jr.

Morris Edward Ashurst Jr., 75, died peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family near his loving home, on St. Simons Island.

Margaret Morrison

Margaret Morrison

Margaret Anne Richardson Morrison, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Feb. 1, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga. She was born on March 15, 1930, in Montgomery, Ala., to parents Jewett E. Richardson and Eleanor Campbell Richardson.

Joy Boyett

Joy Boyett

Joy Boone Boyett, 49, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick. The Lord called her home after a short battle with cancer.

Sarah Snow

Sarah Snow

Sara Ann Holland Snow, 77, of Brunswick, passed away, peacefully at her residence with her children and her little dog, Vicky, by her side.