Beatrice Darrah

Beatrice H. Darrah, 96, of Oxford, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Mission Oaks.
Mrs. Darrah was born Sept. 18, 1922, in Binghamton, N.Y., to Clifford and Bertha (Wheeler) Holmes. She was a retired registered nurse.
Beatrice moved here in 2012 from Brunswick, Ga. She attended Faith Presbyterian Church in Oxford.
Survivors include her children, Martin and Susan Phelps, of The Villages, Fla., and Cheryl Scott of Fort Fairfield, Maine; three grandchildren; three-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney, in 2012.
A private service will be held in Mission Oaks Assisted Living. Beatrice will be laid to rest in South Freeport, Maine.
The family would like to extend their gratitude toward the staff and residents of Mission Oaks Assisted Living for the care and heartfelt friendship they showed Beatrice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Fla.