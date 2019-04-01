Grady C. Bell, Sr. died Saturday at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus.
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 15 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Robert Francis Doheny, 91, of St. Simons Island, Georgia passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
Ronald Harold Wilson, age 84, passed away at his home in Brunswick, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ron was born in Michigan but made his home in the south for over 60 years after being stationed in Georgia with the United States Air Force. A dedicated serviceman, the …
Mary Ellen Sweeney, longtime resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully March 8, 2019, at the age of 89 at Parkwest Medical Center, in Knoxville, Tenn., after a short illness.
Jacky “Freebird” Lynn Free, 65, of Morristown, Tenn., passed away, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 5:52 p.m. in Green Cove Springs, Fla., with family by his side.
Kenneth Louis Burson was born Oct. 14 1938, at St. Thomas Hospital, in Nashville, Tenn. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claire Lee Burson; son, Keith; daughter, Leslie; stepson, Stanley; and granddaughter, Claire. He passed away after a brief illness on March 25, 2019, at the age of 80.
Grant Eevan Vernon, aka “Big Pop,” 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away at Senior Care Center after a lengthy illness.