Grady C. Bell, Sr. died Saturday at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus.

Brunswick Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Doheny

Robert Francis Doheny, 91, of St. Simons Island, Georgia passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Ronald Wilson

Ronald Harold Wilson, age 84, passed away at his home in Brunswick, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ron was born in Michigan but made his home in the south for over 60 years after being stationed in Georgia with the United States Air Force. A dedicated serviceman, the …

Mary Ellen Sweeney

Mary Ellen Sweeney, longtime resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully March 8, 2019, at the age of 89 at Parkwest Medical Center, in Knoxville, Tenn., after a short illness.

Jacky Free

Jacky “Freebird” Lynn Free, 65, of Morristown, Tenn., passed away, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 5:52 p.m. in Green Cove Springs, Fla., with family by his side.

Kenenth Burson

Kenneth Louis Burson was born Oct. 14 1938, at St. Thomas Hospital, in Nashville, Tenn. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claire Lee Burson; son, Keith; daughter, Leslie; stepson, Stanley; and granddaughter, Claire. He passed away after a brief illness on March 25, 2019, at the age of 80.

Grant Vernon

Grant Eevan Vernon, aka “Big Pop,” 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away at Senior Care Center after a lengthy illness.