Robert Ruff Jr., of Brunswick, passed away Monday at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home.

Joyce Goetz

Joyce Mildred Goetz (formerly Highsmith), 74, born in September 1944, in Brunswick, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Joe Neely Jr.

Joe J. Neely Jr. passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home. He was 63.

Ralph Guarracino

Ralph Joseph Guarracino, 78, of Brunswick, departed this life and went to receive his reward, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Harry Johnson

Harry James Johnston, affectionately known as “Dawg,” of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born July 27, 1937, in Altoona, Pa.

Charles Butler Sr.

Charles Edward Butler Sr., 77, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Mary Andersen

Mary Margaret “Dizzy” Andersen, of Brunswick, Ga., went Home to be with the Lord on Jan. 27, 2019. She achieved her final wish to see her mother one last time in Mount Zion, Ill. Surrounded by love, Mary passed peacefully in her sister’s home, with her family and her beloved feathered friend…