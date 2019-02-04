Carolyn Byrd, 78, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Peter Leininger

Peter James Leininger, 80, a longtime resident of Jekyll Island, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Hospice of The Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, with Deacon Edward Williams officiating.

Mary Owens

Mary Mitchell Owens, 99, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Senior Care Center in St. Marys, Ga.

Mary Louise Slee

Mary Louise Slee entered into the Church Triumphant on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, after living with Alzheimer’s disease for many years.

Juan Lopez

Juan Lopez died Jan. 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Harriette Hammond

Harriette C. Hammond, of Charlotte, N.C., died Jan. 29, 2019, on her 100th birthday.

Gertrude Gause

A funeral service for Gertrude Jenkins Gause, of Columbia, S.C., wife of the late Dr. William E. “Billy” Gause Jr., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Boyce Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery.