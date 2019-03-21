Area deaths

Willie James Foster died Monday at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Southside, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Arrangements will be announced by Brunswick Funeral Home, www. brunswickfh.com.

Herman Moore Sr.

Herman Harold Moore Sr., 74, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday, March 11, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Joseph Poppell

Joseph Barry Poppell passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Lorna Jacox

Lorna Margaret Jacox, 89, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a brief illness.

William Brannan

William M. Brannan, 88, of McIntosh County, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, of heart failure at Thrive Assisted Living, on St. Simons Island. He had battled with dementia since 2014.