Area deaths
Willie James Foster died Monday at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Southside, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Arrangements will be announced by Brunswick Funeral Home, www. brunswickfh.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 15 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Herman Harold Moore Sr., 74, of Brunswick, departed this life Tuesday, March 11, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Joseph Barry Poppell passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Lorna Margaret Jacox, 89, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga., after a brief illness.
William M. Brannan, 88, of McIntosh County, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, of heart failure at Thrive Assisted Living, on St. Simons Island. He had battled with dementia since 2014.