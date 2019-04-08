Gabriele Wright, 71, of Brunswick died Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Cremation Services were provided by Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home/Golden Isles Cremation Center.
More from this section
Rachel Geneva Crews Bearden, 81, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.
Sara Elizabeth Deel, 75, of Brunswick, passed away March 30, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Robert Francis Doheny, 91, of St. Simons Island, Georgia passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
Ronald Harold Wilson, age 84, passed away at his home in Brunswick, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ron was born in Michigan but made his home in the south for over 60 years after being stationed in Georgia with the United States Air Force. A dedicated serviceman, the …
Mary Ellen Sweeney, longtime resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully March 8, 2019, at the age of 89 at Parkwest Medical Center, in Knoxville, Tenn., after a short illness.
Jacky “Freebird” Lynn Free, 65, of Morristown, Tenn., passed away, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 5:52 p.m. in Green Cove Springs, Fla., with family by his side.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Simons Island man, son die in Ala. crash with wrong-way driver
- Court proceeding paints picture of rogue GBNET officers
- Action likely in tainted narcotics cases
- Camden Sheriff: Brunswick man arrested in internet sex sting
- Cops: Woman shot in leg while driving through Arco
- Outside gunfire strikes living room with child inside
- Camden man arrested in California on rape, molestation warrants
- Glynn County cop on a mission pens book
- Stay lifted in lawsuit against former MCA football coach
- Sara Deel
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.