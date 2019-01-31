Alvin T. “Gabby” Sullivan, of Darien, died Jan. 25, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.
The body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Mathaline M. Sullivan; children, Thomasina (John) Daniels, Samuel (Joy) Brown, Linda Brown, Louise (Norris) Lane, Joseph Brown, and Jackie Brown; siblings, Cynthia Patterson and Eloise Roundtree; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Born and educated in McIntosh County, he was a member of First African Baptist Church where he served in several capacities including deacon, a Gold Card member of Silver Trowel Lodge No. 5 F&AM and retired.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.