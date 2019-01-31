Alvin T. “Gabby” Sullivan, of Darien, died Jan. 25, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.

The body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Mathaline M. Sullivan; children, Thomasina (John) Daniels, Samuel (Joy) Brown, Linda Brown, Louise (Norris) Lane, Joseph Brown, and Jackie Brown; siblings, Cynthia Patterson and Eloise Roundtree; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Born and educated in McIntosh County, he was a member of First African Baptist Church where he served in several capacities including deacon, a Gold Card member of Silver Trowel Lodge No. 5 F&AM and retired.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

More from this section

Gertrude Gause

Gertrude Gause

A funeral service for Gertrude Jenkins Gause, of Columbia, S.C., wife of the late Dr. William E. “Billy” Gause Jr., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Boyce Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery.

Gertrude Gause

Gertrude Gause

A funeral service for Gertrude Jenkins Gause, of Columbia, S.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Boyce Chapel, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street…

Caroline Carmichael

Caroline Carmichael

Caroline “Carrie” Carmichael, 67, of New Palestine, Ind., and formerly of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Dec. 26, 2018, at IU Health, in Indianapolis.

Patricia McGimsey

Patricia McGimsey

Patricia S. McGimsey of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Jerry Carter

Jerry Carter

Jerry Herman Carter, 74, of Nahunta, Ga., passed away Jan. 25 at his residence, following a lengthy illness.

Abram F. Brown Sr.

Abram F. Brown Sr.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.