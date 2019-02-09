Alma Jean Brown Hubbard, 77, of Brunswick, Ga., was born July 25, 1941, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

She was the daughter of Ruthie Mae Brown and Alvin James Mann, of Brunswick, Ga. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, Stafford Hubbard; and one brother, Marvin James Mann.

Alma attended school in Glynn County in her younger years before moving to Fort Jackson, in Columbia, S.C.

She leaves behind two sons, Curtis Hubbard Brown (Juanita) of Brunswick, and Charles Douglas Brown (Diane), of Columbia, S.C; one great-uncle, Matthew Watson, of Brunswick, Ga.; and one great-aunt, Gladys Ivery, of Charleston, S.C.; one granddaughter, LaToya Ritter; two great-grandchildren, Zion and Zamir Ritter; and two step-grandchildren, Nikita and Nicholas Bolton.

She leaves to memory longtime and dear friend, Ms. Ada Mongo, of Columbia, S.C., and a host of family and extended family.

Alma worked at various jobs throughout her career, having attended Allen University, where she obtained her degree in business administration.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, on St. Simons Island.

Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

