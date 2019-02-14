Alice Jane Brecht Smith of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, in Jacksonville, Fla., of complications following heart surgery. She was born on Jan. 14, 1945, in Atlanta, and grew up in Decatur, Ga.

She is predeceased by her husband, T. M. “Buddy” Smith Jr.; parents Paul and Emma Brecht; and brother, Henry Brecht.

Survivors include sisters, Virginia McManus (Rodney), Decatur, and Paula Echols (Alan), of Stone Mountain. Nephews, Tom Brecht and Mark Echols; and nieces, Mary Kay Harman, Linda Rock, Jennifer Echols and Stephanie Echols-Brown also survive her; along with great-nieces and great-nephews, Abigail and Rachel Rock, Hayden and Sophie Brecht and Daniel and Emma Harden.

Alice graduated from Decatur High School, and attended Georgia State University. Her early career was in the legal profession, and after marriage she moved to the Georgia Coast and subsequently began a second career as a real estate broker. Throughout her working career she was active in professional organizations from the local to national levels.

Alice was a very active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, where she served in various ministries including altar guild and choir.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

