Alice Harrell Proctor Herr passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born on Oct. 17, 1929, to Joseph Thomas Harrell and Lula Allen Harrell in Jarrett, Va.
Mrs. Herr was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Linwood and Joseph Harrell; ex-husband, Arnold G. Proctor of Emporia, Va.; her second husband, David Herr of Brunswick, Ga.; her daughter, Linda A. Proctor Lint of Estes Park, Colo.; and three grandchildren.
Mrs. Herr is survived by her children, Arnold G. Proctor Jr. (Marcia), of Lockhart, Texas, Dr. Margaret J. Proctor Marshall (Randall), of Auburn, Ala., and J. Michael Proctor (Kelly), of Brunswick, Ga.; son-in-law, Ron Lint of Colorado Springs; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12 in the chapel of Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Mark’s Towers Residents Fund, where Mrs. Herr spent her last years.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Alice Herr.