Abram F. Brown Sr.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
2 Timothy 4:7-8
The Rev. Abram Fitzgerald Brown Sr., entered eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, leaving a void in the lives of all who knew and loved him. He passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side.
Abram was born on June 30, 1946, in Townsend, Ga., to the late Lewis and Rebecca Brown. The oldest of nine siblings, he was a graduate of Todd Grant High School in 1965. He continued his educational pursuit and was a graduate from U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer’s Academy, Frankfurt, Germany–1966; The Commercial Trade Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.–1972; Waycross Vocational Technical School, Waycross, Ga.–1974; Gupton Jones Mortuary College, Atlanta, Ga.–1976; Coastal Georgia Police Academy, Brunswick, Ga.–1978.
Abram, affectionately known as Abe, was married to Lillie V. Brown for 40 years and father to five wonderful children. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Alex Hudson; and stepson, Robert Moses Beckham.
Abe loved God and embarked upon a lifetime of service to the Lord. Through the years, he gave tirelessly of himself in numerous capacities. His campaign for Glynn County Coroner in 1984 broke a racial barrier. The McIntosh County native and former law enforcement officer won a countywide election in 1984, becoming Glynn County’s first African American coroner; the significance of his victory extended statewide. He was also the first African American coroner in the state of Georgia. Abe held his elected post through two terms, until 1992, and in 2013, he was appointed, by a county judge, to serve another term. He earned a reputation as a caring and compassionate public servant in an often thankless job. He also served on the Glynn County Airport Commission and the county’s board of elections.
Although his businesses, hobbies and church activities demanded his attention and despite his illness, Abe still took time to mentor and impart wisdom to anyone who needed his assistance. He was never too busy to care.
Abe’s life epitomized the love of God described in 1 Corinthians 13. He was patient and kind, never envious or jealous. He was not boastful, proud or rude, nor was he self-seeking. He kept no record of wrongs, did not delight in evil but rejoiced in the truth. He always protected, always trusted, always had hope and optimism, and always persevered with a grateful heart. He was a man filled with the “God-kind” of love, which he generously imparted to all he met.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lillie V. Brown; one devoted daughter, Adrienne Brown; one caring stepdaughter, Roslyn Davis; three dedicated sons, Avin Brown, Michael Palmer and Abram Brown Jr.; one adoring granddaughter, Jerria McWilliams; six special grandsons, Barry (Collyn) Pierce, Derrick Brown, Devan Brown, Joshua Brown, Samuel Brown and Ja’Quan Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Laderrious Brown, Deja Brown and DeVon Brown; two sisters, Natalie (Carl) Dixon and Rhonda (Stacey) Harris; six brothers, Arthur (Inez) Underwood, Johnny (Emily) Underwood, Kirby Baldwin, Thornton (Valorie) Brown, Frank Brown and Derrick Calhoun: one aunt, Bertha (Daniel) Floyd; three sisters-in-law, Helen (Larry) Rivers, Betty Beckham and Mildred Beckham; one brother-in-law, John Beckham; one godmother, Mamie Brennon; three god sisters, Jimmie McIver, Sandra McIntosh and Sharon Howard; five godchildren, Eltresia Wynn, Summer West, Charlease Tyson, Roy Mells Jr. and J’Anthony Dunson; and a host of special and loyal cousins, friends, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home, 2005 G St., in Brunswick; and from 4-5 p.m. Sunday at Greater Works Than These Ministries, 4020 Wylly Ave., in Brunswick, which will be followed from 5-7 p.m. by a celebration of life vigil.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Zion Missionary Baptist Association, 1111 Johnson Road, in Townsend. The body will lie in state two hours prior to the funeral at the church.
Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.