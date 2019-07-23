A rare midsummer cold front is sweeping in out of the northwest, but the only heat relief it might bring to the Golden Isles will come from the shade of dark clouds that will drop lots of rain on the area in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
That cold front met a rainy low pressure system that moved in out of the southwest from the Gulf of Mexico, causing both to stall over middle Georgia, said Will Corless, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Locally, that could result in up to 3 inches of rain locally over the next several days, with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day and into the night on both Wednesday and Thursday, he said.
"It is definitely going to get pretty rainy out there for y'all," Corless said. "What's happening, you've got that cold front pushing in from the northwest and that moisture from the Gulf moving up. Basically, on Wednesday and Thursday that frontal boundary is going to stall there and it is going to make a lot of rain for y'all."
However, those stormy conditions are likely to bring a slight respite from the summer heat, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s through Friday — a slight dip from the daytime highs in the low to mid 90s that have prevailed thus far in July.
"The highest peak daytime highs there are going to be lower, but that's because this system is be bringing a lot of cloud cover and a lot of rain," said Will Corless, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The first of the rain clouds were expected to arrive Tuesday night in the Golden Isles, with a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday.
More of the same is expected throughout the day Wednesday, with a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers expected to bring the potential for heavy rain in some areas. There is a 60 percent chance of evening thunderstorms through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday's projected daytime high in Glynn County of 84 degrees would break the existing low daytime high of 86.2 degrees for July 24, set in 1975, Corless said. The nighttime low is expected to be around 78 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected off and on throughout Thursday, with an overall 70 percent chance of rain persisting into the night. Expect a daytime high around 86 and a nighttime low of 78.
Folks in the Golden Isles may experience up to 3 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, Corless said. The extended forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs in the upper 80s.
"I looks like we can expect somewhere between 2 and 3 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday in Glynn County," Corless said. "