Dear Doctor Wallace:
I’m 15, and I study for three to five hours a night. My problem is that I’m a perfectionist. I get really good grades, but I have trouble continuing something when I mess up, so I study hard because I want to get a perfect grade on every test in school. But away from school, I tend to give up when I can’t get something right immediately, because I’m used to being successful with my studies.
I have been told to envision in advance what I’m doing away from school, but whenever I try to do this, I end up seeing myself doing it wrong in my mind’s eye. This is especially true when I recently enrolled in a dance class on Saturdays and tried to learn a new dance routine. I have really been struggling to make any meaningful progress, and I’ve been at it almost two months!
Is there any way I can get over my ongoing battle with perfectionism? I’ll admit it’s pretty tiring some of the time — well, most of the time. See? I had to explain that last thought to you perfectly!
— Desperately Seeking Perfection, Syracuse,
New York
Dear Desperately Seeking Perfection: It’s an asset to set high goals and to try very hard to meet them, but the reality is that not one of us is truly perfect, no matter how hard we try. People improve their skills by performing them over and over, using muscle memory and course-correcting along the way. The more they perform and practice, the better they become and the more confidence they gain.
Making mistakes is really just a part of the learning process and should not be looked at as failure at all! Rather, think of your mistakes as moving you closer to your end goal. You will learn from these mistakes. Everyone suffers from frustration at times, but those who have determination find that what was once frustration often turns into success.
Keep your spirits high, and when you stumble in a dance routine (and you will), smile and do it again and again until you feel comfortable with your routine. Once you hit the stage, you’ll be able to refine your moves to the point of “meaningful progress,” as you put it!