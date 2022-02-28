The Coastal Pines Technical College Foundation recently received a $10,000 grant from the Terry Thomas Foundation in Glynn County.
This grant will be used to help sponsor Free Application Day at Coastal Pines, which is for prospective students who want to attend the college. Prospective students typically pay a $25 application fee for admission to the college, but the grant will help students who cannot afford to pay the application fee.
The Terry Thomas Foundation is located on Sea Island and was established in 2004. Thomas passed away in 2011, but her foundation continues to impact the Golden Isles by providing funding to programs that serve the area’s youth.
Susan Goodhue, executive director of the Terry Thomas Foundation, recently presented the check to Stephanie Roberts, executive director of college advancement at Coastal Pines.
“We are so thankful for organizations like the Terry Thomas Foundation,” Roberts said. “Donations like this allow us to help those students who fall through the cracks. A $25 application fee may not seem like a large amount of money. However, to some it’s the difference in future that helps them support their family.”
For more information on the CPTC Foundation, visit https://coastalpines.edu/foundation. Follow the CPTC social media accounts for more information on upcoming free application days.
To find out how to donate to the CPTC Foundation, please contact Roberts at 912-427-5835 or sroberts@coastalpines.edu.