The first-grade students in Jami Durbin’s class at Sterling Elementary have, like the rest of the community, been fascinated by the massive ship turned on its side in the St. Simons Sound.
The students have kept up with updates on this event by reading The Brunswick News, which Durbin gets delivered to her classroom twice a week through the Newspapers in Education program.
“They’re all interested in the big ship, you know, right now,” said Durbin, during a recent visit to The News’ office.
Durbin was one of two local teachers to win a raffle sponsored by the NIE program. She has been signed up for the NIE program for many years, she said.
“I taught in Glynn County, and then I taught overseas for a while in Europe and Africa,” she said. “… They didn’t offer it before I left, but when I came back they offered it. And I’ve been using it ever since.”
Durbin is able to find many different uses for the newspaper in her class, she said, including for writing and math lessons.
“Right now, with first graders, they cut out sight words. They cut out their numbers. They make sentences with those words. They match the number to the number words,” she said. “And we’re doing nouns right now, so they cut the nouns out of the paper.”
Durbin often uses the newspapers for homework assignments, she said, as well as for phonics lessons.
“Right now, some of them need letter sound work,” she said. “It’s just a variety of things that I use it for.”
In an age of screens, Durbin said, it can be valuable experience for students to hold the physical newspaper in their hands.
“They don’t see people reading as much, I think, and so that brings that back,” Durbin said. “And they feel very important that, ‘Oh I have the newspaper.’ … They’re actually proud that they can read it and emulate their parents.”
She also aims to keep her students engaged in what’s happening in their community.
“It’s about their community. It’s current events, so that’s something that we talk about because kids are more tuned into that then adults realize, I think,” she said.