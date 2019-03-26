Nick Luppino strives to help his students connect what they’re learning every day in class with what’s happening in the world around them.
Luppino, a fifth-grade teacher at Satilla Marsh Elementary School, teaches math, science and social studies. He uses a variety of techniques to keep the information he’s teaching relevant to his students. One teaching tool he uses is the Newspapers in Education program offered by The Brunswick News. Teachers who sign up for the program receive free copies of the newspaper every week to use in their classrooms.
“A lot of times, when I’m talking about things — whether it’s science or social studies or even math — obviously as teachers we try to bring in our everyday experiences,” Luppino said. “And obviously, the stuff that’s going on in our community, that’s part of our everyday experience.”
He asks his students to choose an article in the newspaper and connect it with information they’ve learned in class.
“They get to pick whatever article they wanted in the paper, and they had to read through them,” he said. “… They had to write a summary of the article, and then they connected it to something we had learned this year.”
The front page of The News recently featured a story about a big arrest in Glynn County. Many students chose to write summaries about that article and discuss it in class.
“They talked about the Bill of Rights, and the amendments and how even though they were in trouble they still had the right to a trial and all that kind of stuff,” Luppino said.
Many students also wrote summaries using an article about whale migration.
“We had just recently talked about classification of animals, so how whales are mammals and what makes them a mammal,” Luppino said. “And then after they wrote all that stuff, they shared with the class.”
The goal is to make connections with current events in the paper and content the students learn in class, he said.
The students use the newspapers in class about once a week for the summary assignment.
“I would like to use it more often,” Luppino said. “But with the amount of content that we have to get through, it’s not always the easiest to add extra things to that.”
The Brunswick News is delivered twice a week — on Tuesdays and Thursdays — and Luppino makes sure the papers are easily accessible so that students can pick them up during their downtime, to read the news or complete the crossword puzzles.
“They’re always here, so that the kids can always read the paper,” he said. “So if nothing else, even if I’m not doing an actual formal assignment, they always have access to the newspaper. And a lot of them like to just get it and kind of read it during homeroom.”
A teaching standard Luppino is expected to meet is to help students gain information using multiple sources. The newspaper offers an additional source, he said, along with information from him, from their peers and from the computers in class.
“A lot of them like to do it just because it’s not a textbook, and some of them, they mock it but at the same time they like it, because they pretend like they’re adults and they’re reading the newspaper,” he said. “… Pretty much anytime you can get away from using just the textbook, it’s always kind of fun and different.”
An article recently informed the community about a Jewish band playing in Brunswick. Luppino used the story as a launchpad for a class discussion about Jewish history.
“We talked about, ‘Well, would that be possible if America didn’t win World War II and if Hitler wasn’t dead? Would we be reading about that in the paper?’” he said. “So that’s something we talked about for history, World War II and the Holocaust and all those things, and now here we are reading a current newspaper about celebrating Jewish history and heritage. The kids got that connection.”