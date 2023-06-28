College of Coastal Georgia’s XR Education and Innovations Labs (XREIL) recently collaborated with the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation (Partnership) Summer Internship program to host two summer interns who are helping to develop a virtual reality game.
The Summer Internship program is a statewide public-private collaboration housed at Georgia Tech to provide civic-minded college students from across the nation with hands-on experience working on real-life problems and supporting innovation work.
XREIL is a cutting-edge development group at the college that creates engaging and immersive educational experiences. The interns are working to develop “Unlock,” a virtual reality educational escape room geared toward high school and early college students.
Partnership intern Mary Dodgen, a Fayetteville native, attends Georgia State University, where she is earning a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies in biomedical science and enterprise. She has worked alongside intern Justin Von Gartzen of Brunswick, who is majoring in mathematics at CCGA. They’ve learned to code and use 3D computer graphics software to create different elements and rooms for the game.
Dodgen hopes to one day work as a lab technician. She said she wasn’t very computer literate, until now, and she has also enjoyed networking with the other interns in the program and with the CCGA campus community.
Von Gartzen hopes to develop massive multiplayer online role-playing games or first-person shooter games. He said the skills he’s gaining will translate well to video game development.
This project is being led by German Vargas, assistant vice president for academic student engagement and professor of mathematics, and Laura Lynch, assistant vice President for faculty affairs and professor of mathematics. They are co-founders of XREIL.
“The College of Coastal Georgia has been an innovation trailblazer in many areas related to teaching, learning, and student success,” Vargas said. “Partnership for Inclusive Innovation is providing the support for us to amplify our efforts to enhance teaching and learning through the integration of virtual reality experiences.”
It’s been wonderful to have the interns help develop the game, Vargas said, and they’ve been able to provide new perspectives and fresh ideas.
“While they are taking advantage of the numerous opportunities to learn the technical elements of the work, we believe one of the most important learning opportunities is to engage in every step of a multidisciplinary and collaborative project — from the early stages of development to the delivery of a product that will have a global audience,” Vargas said.
This year’s Partnership Summer Internship cohort includes 62 students from as far away as Oregon and Illinois. They are involved in projects in North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Georgia. The 35 host sites represent city and county governments, higher education, nonprofit agencies, civic and minority-serving organizations, incubators and startups.
“The 2023 Summer Internship cohort is the largest, most competitive, most geographically diverse cohort the Partnership has had,” said Cody Cocchi, the Partnership’s student engagement manager. “This cohort will have the most significant impact across the state of any of our previous cohorts. This class represents a diverse group of higher ed students from 25 universities, eight states and 14 countries.”
The internships will continue through the summer, with a wrap-up program in August, when students will present their work.