There are many ways to support the education and positive development of youth in Glynn County. Many local businesses and other organizations play a crucial role in making sure students have the needed resources to grow up ready for success. Among these is the Torras Foundation, which also supports The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program. Daren Pietsch, president of Torras Properties, Inc., explains below the foundation’s philosophy on doing good for the community’s youth.
Why is the Torras Foundation a supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
Having access to local and state news is vitally important to our community, and we love the idea of providing this to students in our school system. Our hope in supporting the program is that in addition to learning from what the newspaper publishes, the students will also develop an appreciation for having access to local news and will become Brunswick News customers in the future.
In what ways is the Torras Foundation able to give back to the local community, especially to youth in the area?
The Torras Foundation supports many local organizations and causes in our community each year. For the youth, we contribute to foster care programs, grade school PTA funds, youth ministry programs, and we fund multiple scholarships each year for students from the area to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and College of Coastal Georgia.
What role do you feel organizations like yours play in contributing to the development of educational and professional opportunities for youth in Glynn County?
In addition to financially supporting the many organizations mentioned previously through The Torras Foundation, we also hire high school and college interns to work for the companies that are managed under Torras Properties. We know the future of our community and our companies depends on the youth of today. We are committed to helping our youth gain the knowledge and experience to have the best lives possible, and we know many of them will also want to give back to our community in the future.