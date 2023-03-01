Southeast Georgia Health System plays numerous critical roles in this community. Not only does the system’s leadership and staff ensure the Golden Isles has access to top-notch medical care, but SGHS also supports and facilitates the education of students of all ages. Sponsoring The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program is one part of that.
Why is Southeast Georgia Health System a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
By establishing relationships with our local schools, we are able to align ourselves with future leaders, which in turn will help us attain our vision of being the region’s health care provider and employer of choice. Students are able to learn more about health care and are exposed to current health trends when reading a daily newspaper, such as The Brunswick News. Medical advancements never stop, and neither does learning.
In what other ways is the Health System able to support local education, maybe through partnerships, internships, etc.?
The Health System offers opportunities for clinical rotations that support several continued education programs, such as medical, nurse practitioner, physician assistants, nursing, radiology, surgical technology, phlebotomy and rehabilitation care (physical therapy). In addition, we coordinate observation experiences for high school and middle school students and those who desire to enter into health care fields. We also offer non-clinical internships, such as health informatics, business administration, health care administration, marketing, and professional billing and coding.
In 2022, the Health System hosted 336 students, 268 were clinical and 68 were non-clinical.
Volunteering at the Health System is also a great way for students to explore health care careers as well as earn the service hours required for many college and scholarship applications. High school students ages 16-18 who have an interest in health care may earn 20 volunteer service hours by participating in our teen volunteer program each summer.
How do you feel these opportunities for students benefit them? How does it also benefit the Health System and the community overall?
Our community involvement provides an outlet for students to begin connecting the dots between their classroom learning and the actual workplace. Students are able to learn with hands-on activities, allowing them to experience firsthand the importance of simulation and that practice makes perfect. We are able to showcase the variety of different jobs within health care. Offering students these types of opportunities will hopefully assist them in selecting the right career path, the right organization and for all the right reasons. Additionally, our involvement with the local schools allows us the opportunity to open the lines of communication related to current health care advancements and best practices.