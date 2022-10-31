Rich Products, a gold sponsor of the Newspapers in Education program, strives to support education and workforce development in Glynn County and other communities. Shannon Gilreath, Rich’s senior vice president of consumer brands, shared her thoughts on why this work is important.
Why is Rich’s a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
Rich Products is always looking for ways to support families, children and educational programs across Glynn County. Investments like this in our young people and our local schools are critical partnerships for Glynn County businesses like Rich’s. We are proud and excited to support the Newspapers in Education program again this school year.
How does support for this program fit into the company’s overall values?
Rich Products is a global, family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. Our values are to do what is right no matter what, with a dedicated focus to improve the communities we serve. Be global, but act local, devoting time, talent and resources where we live and work. Glynn County is where our Consumer Brands Division is based and where our Brunswick manufacturing facility is located. It is essential that we support the families, children and schools of Glynn County.
Advancing Education is one of Rich’s seven areas of impact that form the backbone of our commitment to an inclusive, sustainable future. Rich’s works with partners who improve access to quality education, and we champion efforts that help individuals reach their potential and families achieve a better quality of life, making for stronger communities and a more equitable world. Newspapers in Education is firmly a part of these solutions, which is why Rich’s is a proud sponsor of the program.
In what other ways has Rich’s been able to support local education?
Rich’s Consumer Brands Division on St. Simons Island created its own charitable fund, because we know there are many needs in our Glynn County community, and the local charitable organizations that do exceptional work in filling those needs don’t always receive much-needed national funding.
As a homegrown member of Glynn County, the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corporation is always looking for opportunities to give back to our local community. The creation of the Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund helps fill a gap in supporting local organizations that are on the front lines serving those in need in Glynn County.
What role do you feel companies like Rich’s play in supporting workforce development in Glynn County?
As one of the largest employers in Glynn County, we invest back to support the development of a bright future for our community. At Rich’s, we believe that making a difference starts from the ground up. By doing our part as a corporate citizen and mobilizing our associates, neighbors, partners and customers around common social causes, we strive to gain insights, cultivate understanding, drive collaboration and empower change in service of the greater good.