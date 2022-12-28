King & Prince Seafood, a longtime sponsor of the Newspapers in Education program, is able to offer students in Glynn and surrounding counties valuable work experience while also supporting local workforce development programs like the Golden Isles College and Career Academy. Tom Norton, vice president of human resources for King & Prince Seafood, offered thoughts on the importance of this work.
Why is King & Prince Seafood a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
Newspapers are a great way for students to learn about, and connect with, their community and their world. NIE provides a valuable tool for teachers to create context for a variety of subjects and bring relevance to enhance student learning.
How does support for this program fit into the company’s overall values?
We support local programs that directly benefit our employees and their families, and public education is an important part of that. Strengthening education helps our employee’s children better prepare for successful careers while improving our community as a whole.
In what other ways has King & Prince Seafood been able to support local education?
In addition to being a major supporter of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy (GICCA), we offer Work Based Learning opportunities to high school students to work as Maintenance or Culinary interns, and we participate in the Connect Glynn Externship program where educators spend two days with us to learn about critical skills for success and the wide variety of career paths available.
What role do you feel companies like King & Prince Seafood play in supporting workforce development in Glynn County?
All Glynn County employers, especially larger organizations, need to be active supporters of workforce development because our future depends on it. Without a strong workforce, with the right skills, we cannot thrive, or maybe even survive. Specifically, companies should be hiring Work Based Learning students because that’s the only way they can learn how to be successful on the job. Employers also need to learn about the awesome career pathways for students at GICCA and, if possible, contribute financially to the GICCA Foundation to help “ignite the spark”.