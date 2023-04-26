Jekyll Island is much more than a popular tourist destination or scenic home for its residents. The island is also a place of exploration and learning for youth from all over who make their way to the island with their families. Jekyll Island Authority, a sponsor of The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program, supports numerous educational programs year-round that students are able to enjoy and benefit from. Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for the JIA, shared below some of the upcoming opportunities for young visitors.
Why is the Jekyll Island Authority a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
Jekyll Island Authority is honored to remain a Newspapers in Education program partner for the last several years. Providing newspapers as a tool for instruction inside the classroom is a great way to introduce kids to reading, comprehension and vocabulary skills, and to help future generations become effective communicators, an important skill as they grow and work to establish their careers.
Jekyll offers numerous educational opportunities for youth. Can you tell me about some of these programs?
Opportunities for ecological experiences include Gatorology, Ranger Walks, and Sea Turtle Patrols, as well as exhibitry and special programming found at Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. We also partner will schools in the region and youth organizations like the Boys & Girls Club for internships and externships, and we even host summer camp at several of our island amenities!
Why would you encourage parents to sign their children up for any of these programs?
These programs are a great way for children to discover, and expand, their interests. They might simply enjoy these activities as hobbies which can keep them busy in the summer months, but they also might find their passion and let these experiences guide them on a career path for their future.