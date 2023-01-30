International Auto Processing, or IAP, has supported the Newspapers in Education program at The Brunswick News for many years. The company sponsors the NIE program and other educational opportunities in the community to ensure the success of youth in Glynn County, said Don Asdell, president and CEO of IAP, in a Q&A with The News.
Why is IAP a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
IAP supports Newspapers in Education because we believe that it is important to expose/educate students on local news and events and support journalism. IAP values the significance that the local schools and the community have on our business, our team members and our customers. Many of our employees have children, grandchildren and relatives in the local school system.
In what other ways is IAP able to support local education, maybe through partnerships, internships, etc.?
IAP supports local education through supporting GICCA, Coast Pines Technical College, Youth Leadership Glynn. IAP actively recruits and offers internships and employment to graduates of the local high schools, GICCA, CPTC and College of Coastal Georgia.
What role do you feel local companies play in workforce development in Glynn County?
Local companies are critical to support and improve workforce development in GC. I’m currently Vice Chair of Education and Workforce Development with the Chamber of Commerce.