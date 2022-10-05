Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose, a platinum sponsor of the Newspapers in Education program, is a longtime supporter of local education and workforce development in Glynn County. C.J. Drake, spokesperson for Brunswick Cellulose, offers his insight below on how the company plays this role locally and why it matters.
Why is GP Cellulose a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose is a proud sponsor of the Newspapers in Education (NIE) program because it helps advance our four strategic goals for any community project we support: education, enrichment, entrepreneurship and environment. Through the use of daily news, editorials, features and even advertising, students at all grade levels can learn key skills such as math, science, history and current events and how they shape our world, while improving reading and comprehension. NIE helps motivate and teach students with information as fresh as each day’s news.
How does support for this program fit into the company’s overall values?
It’s really a seamless fit. Here’s why: Self-actualization is one Georgia-Pacific’s guiding principles. We define self-actualization as realizing one’s potential — what the psychologist Abraham Maslow described as “everything one is capable of becoming.” It’s a deeply personal and unique journey of discovering your innate abilities, developing skills and using them in productive ways. NIE nurtures young minds to acquire knowledge so they can become lifelong learners to achieve their full potential.
In what other ways has GP Cellulose been able to support local education?
The Brunswick mill began operations in 1938, and we will proudly celebrate our 85th anniversary in business next year. That means generations of employees have sent their children to school here. They have volunteered as coaches, tutors and mentors to countless students besides their own children. Brunswick Cellulose is also Glynn County’s number one property taxpayer, with nearly $4 million paid in the current tax year. That funding supports local public education in addition to other vital public services.
What role do you feel companies like GP Cellulose play in supporting workforce development in Glynn County?
Here’s one modest example. Over the summer, we hosted a large group of young people in the armed forces for a tour and briefing on mill operations. These servicemen and women are prime candidates for employment in our industry when they hang up their uniforms. But even if they don’t pursue careers with Georgia-Pacific, the time they spent in our facility may have inspired them to work for another local employer after their military service.