College of Coastal Georgia’s positive impacts in Glynn and surrounding counties benefit residents of all ages, including the students who study on the college’s campus, the community organizations involved in the service-learning programs, the businesses in need of a strong workforce and many more. Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at College of Coastal Georgia, shared some of the ways the college is involved in the community, including as a sponsor of The Brunswick News’ Newspapers in Education program.
Why is College of Coastal Georgia a supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
The Newspapers in Education program has been an instructional tool we’ve used at the college for years! While it is important for our students to understand what is happening on the national stage, it is vital that they understand what is happening in their own community and the impact it has on their daily lives. There is no better source for this than The Brunswick News. Many of our professors use stories covered by The News as real-world examples of the concepts students are covering in class. This brings these concepts to life and shows the practical application and impact of the concepts and theories in real time, engaging our students in ways other instructional tools can’t.
CCGA does much more in Glynn County than educate its college students. You also partner with schools, businesses and organizations to enrich the community in many ways. What are some important programs that highlight the college’s commitment to providing educational experiences to all ages?
The college is celebrating our 62nd year of existence in our community. It has been a part of our mission from day one to provide educational experiences to all members of our community. Legacy programs like our Minority Outreach Program/Boys and Girls of Summer have been providing rising sixth- and seventh grade students of color academic and social support during a critical time in their education. Our dual enrollment program grows each year, affording high school juniors and seniors the chance to earn college credit for free while still in high school, and the campus has been buzzing with summer camps, as the college hosted sports, music and academic camps for area youth. We can’t have this conversation without mentioning our latest addition to the campus, the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship. The Lucas Center is a resource for aspiring entrepreneurs and founders and welcomes members of the community to utilize the center’s expertise. Additionally, recent partnerships with Southeast Georgia Health System to expand our nursing program and the Glynn County School System to provide a para-pro to teacher program demonstrate how we are working with our community partners to help provide the qualified workforce they need. And for our retirees, Georgia residents age 62 and older qualify for our Amendment 23 program, allowing them to take course on campus tuition free. These are just a few examples of how the college is serving the needs of all of our residents.
For local students and families in who may be looking to either apply to CCGA or participate in CCGA’s dual enrollment, why would you encouragement them to consider attending College of Coastal Georgia?
I could spend all day talking about why a college education at the College of Coastal Georgia is unmatched anywhere else…how our academic programs are designed specifically to meet the needs of our community…how our faculty approach teaching as their craft and specialize in helping our students succeed…how we’ve been listed time and time again as a top 5 Best Value in Higher Education in the state…the list goes on and on. But I think the main reason can best be summarized by the three promises we make to every student. You will be challenged here. You will be supported here. And you will be engaged here. Individualized attention both inside and outside the classroom challenges our student to push their boundaries, and our “every student, every time” approach wraps support services around them to help navigate tough times, engaging our students as active learners in the process. Yes, college is better by the beach, but this place is truly different in the best of ways.
