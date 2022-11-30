Coastal Pines Technical College, a sponsor of the Newspapers in Education program, is a strong partner for local schools, businesses and others focused on workforce development. Lonnie Roberts, president of Coastal Pines, shared his thoughts about these ongoing local partnerships.
Why is Coastal Pines a continuing supporter of the Newspapers in Education program?
The Newspapers in Education program is a great way to promote and encourage learning. It is also a great way for students to learn more about their community and workforce opportunities that are available locally. In addition, it is a great way to expose students to the higher education opportunities that they may not be aware of in their own backyard.
Coastal Pines is an important partner in many local efforts to enhance education and workforce development in this community. Why is it critical for the community to come together on these efforts?
Enhancing education and workforce development in a community requires a community-wide collaborative effort. Coastal Pines’ mission centers around workforce development. In order to properly educate and strengthen the local workforce, we have to know what the local workforce needs are. Developing a relationship between the college and local businesses/industries, leaders and community groups is essential to understanding and meeting those needs. Only by working together can a community truly grow and develop a strong workforce.
What does Coastal Pines offer to its students, in terms of an overall educational experience?
Coastal Pines offers more than just an educational experience to its students. We offer hands-on, real-world experience to our students. From the time they enter the doors of our campus and begin a program, they are learning a workforce skill. We also teach work ethics as part of their program experience, and students are given a grade on their soft skills throughout the semester. Our goal is to mold a well-rounded employee for our local workforce. Not only are our graduates skilled in their trade when they leave us, but they are also prepared to be a productive member of the working community.
Is there anything you feel that more people should know about what Coastal Pines offer the Glynn County community?
Coastal Pines uses a three-tiered approach to workforce development. We have the credit/academic side where we offer associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in a wide range of program areas. We offer more than just “trade” programs. Some of our programs can be completed in as little as 10 weeks. Students are eligible for HOPE funding and in many cases can complete a program and enter the workforce debt-free. A second tier is the high school equivalency/GED program. We offer free education/training to students that prepare them for the high school equivalency/GED test. The third tier is our non-credit continuing education program and customized training that is available to businesses and industries. If a business/industry has a specific training need, we can customize a program specific to those needs. Reach out to us today and let us help you meet your educational and workforce training needs.