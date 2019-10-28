The students in Myra Gist’s class at McIntosh County Academy are, like most in the Golden Isles, fascinated by the Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sounds.
Gists’ high school classes are captivated by every story published in The Brunswick News about the capsized, 656-foot cargo ship that turned over when departing Brunswick on Sept. 8.
Her class stays up to date on these stories through free copies of The Brunswick News, which Gist receives twice a week through the Newspapers in Education program.
The program, offered for free by The News, gives teachers an opportunity to use the newspapers in their classrooms in whatever way they choose.
“We’re using the newspaper basically so that the students can literally just read anything,” said Gist, an environmental science and oceanography teacher at MCA. “But right now, you know, the boat being in the water is a big deal.”
Gist tries to find stories with a connection to environmental issues, so the students can learn more on the topic while they peruse the newspaper.
“We spend time talking about issues to marine life, and so we were able to incorporate information from the newspaper article into my lessons,” she said.
Her main goal, though, is simply to get the students reading. Sometimes, she asks the class to pick a story and find unfamiliar words.
“I want them to read just anything that they find interesting,” she said. “Sometimes, what I choose for them to read is not always going to be something that they like, so sometimes they just spend some time finding something in the paper that they like, read about it, dissect it.”
They also engage in creative writing activities, like writing a new beginning or ending for a story.
“Whatever the newspaper article is about, use some creativity and write a similar article but use fictitious characters,” she said.